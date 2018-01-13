[ALERT] Police use rubber bullets at EFF protest at H&M East Rand Mall

H&M had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that they fired rubber bullets at the East Rand Mall in Boksburg to disperse Economic Freedom Fighters members who staged protests and vandalised several H&M stores around the province against a monkey sweater advert.

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

The advert has caused a public outcry and criticism on social media although H&M removed it and apologised for any offence caused.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says they are currently monitoring the situation in various malls.

“There were few incidents that were reported in the East Rand. The protesters managed to enter the shop, they stole several clothes, police intervened and rubber bullets were shot. At Menlyn police also managed a situation where the protestors had entered the shop and threw things around the shop.”

The EFF’s Charles Mohlaka says H&M stores around the province have been closed to show the retailer that racism has no place in South Africa.

“To see big corporates like H&M behaving in this manner, it's totally uncalled for. So, it’s either they repent form that, I don’t know if racists can repent, but it's either they repent or else they think twice of doing business in South Africa.”