[ALERT] EFF members protest against racist ad outside H&M stores

Videos circulating around on social media show EFF members singing and dancing outside stores in Sandton, Menlyn and Mall of the South.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng against a monkey sweater advert.

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offense caused.

@ewnreporter EFF destroying and vandalising the H&M in Menlyn - no police or security near pic.twitter.com/HkGHMwBRmF — Lundi Coetzee (@LundiCoetzee) January 13, 2018