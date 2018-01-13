[ALERT] EFF members protest against racist ad outside H&M stores
Videos circulating around on social media show EFF members singing and dancing outside stores in Sandton, Menlyn and Mall of the South.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng against a monkey sweater advert.
The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".
H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offense caused.
Videos circulating around on social media show EFF members singing and dancing outside stores in Sandton, Menlyn and Mall of the South.
@ewnreporter EFF destroying and vandalising the H&M in Menlyn - no police or security near pic.twitter.com/HkGHMwBRmF— Lundi Coetzee (@LundiCoetzee) January 13, 2018
Eff protest @ H&M Sandton city pic.twitter.com/gEadFrTw7n— Sibongiseni (@Sbobo_Mav) January 13, 2018
#H&M @mall of the south @effjoburg pic.twitter.com/yipz8hliqy— EFFWard 54 (@EFFWard54) January 13, 2018
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South Africa
-
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrations
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M stores
-
WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern Cape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.