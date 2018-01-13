[ALERT] EFF members protest against racist ad outside H&M stores

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
Go

[ALERT] EFF members protest against racist ad outside H&M stores

Videos circulating around on social media show EFF members singing and dancing outside stores in Sandton, Menlyn and Mall of the South.

EFF members protest in H&M store at Mall of the SOuth against racist advert. Picture: EFF.
EFF members protest in H&M store at Mall of the SOuth against racist advert. Picture: EFF.
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members have staged protests outside various H&M stores around Gauteng against a monkey sweater advert.

The retailer had used a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle".

H&M later removed the advert and apologised for any offense caused.

Videos circulating around on social media show EFF members singing and dancing outside stores in Sandton, Menlyn and Mall of the South.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA