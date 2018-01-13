3 taxi drivers arrested during EC police raid

-
Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South AfricaPolitics
-
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmateLocal
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Islamic State affiliate claims deadly attack on US troops in NigerWorld
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmateLocal
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern CapeLocal
-
Police remain on high alert at East Rand Mall after EFF protestLocal
-
Returning Djokovic still managing elbow injurySport
-
Klopp: Liverpool had no option but to sell CoutinhoSport
-
Faultless Saddier, Paisley hold SA Open second round leadSport
-
South Korea proposes talks on North’s participation in winter OlympicsWorld
-
Faf du Plessis: We'll take aggressive approach in second TestSport
-
Halep leads host of contenders for Serena's crownSport
Popular Topics
-
DiCaprio to star in Charles Manson-era Tarantino movieLifestyle
-
Chris Brown could face jail for keeping pet monkeyLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 12 January 2018Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Somi commemorates African community in Trump's AmericaLifestyle
-
Kerry Washington praises ‘Scandal’ for leaving a legacyLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lemurs take over reporter's live shotLifestyle
-
Feeling lucky? SA lotto jackpot estimated at R75mLifestyle
-
SANParks beefs up safety at Table Mountain National ParkLifestyle
-
Facebook to emphasise friends, not news, in series of changesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrationsLocal
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobsLocal
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M storesPolitics
-
ANC lays out list of 2018 prioritiesPolitics
-
‘We will summon anyone trying to divide the ANC to Luthuli House’Politics
-
Ramaphosa talks tough on corruption, state capture in ANC 106 speechPolitics
-
[OPINION] ANC’s 106th: Ramaphosa’s speech - low bar, high expectationsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Speaking truth in a time of falsehoodsOpinion
-
'Jacob Zuma has 3 months left, at most, as President of South Africa'Business
-
[OPINION] Is ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is noOpinion
-
[OPINION] Afrikaner identity in post-apartheid SA remains stuck in whitenessOpinion
-
[OPINION] Settling the land compensation issue is vital for Zim’s economyOpinion
Popular Topics
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Resources boost SA stocks, rand dips amid cautious tradingBusiness
-
[WATCH] iPhone co-creator says it's become too addictiveLifestyle
-
IRBA broadens scope of probe into KPMGLocal
-
Ford urges 2,900 pickup owners to stop driving after new Takata deathBusiness
-
South African regulator reviewing volatile share tradingBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 10 wealthiest Africans according to ForbesBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 36°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 18°C
3 taxi drivers arrested during EC police raid
The raid formed part of the South African Police Services’ “back to basics safer festive season” operation outside East London.
CAPE TOWN - Three men have been arrested during a raid at an Eastern Cape taxi rank.
The raid formed part of the South African Police Services’ “back to basics safer festive season” operation outside East London.
Two men were arrested for dagga possession.
While a 44-year-old man has also been arrested for the illegal possession ammunition.
Authorities also recovered a stolen vehicle.
The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “We closed about eight spaza shops and three taverns, in fact, they were shebeens, they were selling from the containers. We closed those for non-compliance and also seized an amount of R7200 because it was the proceeds of illegal trade at Mdantsane taxi rank.”
#sapsEC #SAPS Cambridge conducted Back to Basics #SaferFestiveSeason Operation at the Mdantsane taxi rank. Suspects arrested for varies crimes & dangerous weapons were seized. 8 Spaza shops & 3 shebeens were closed for non-compliance. SWhttps://t.co/UxjqKexxEn pic.twitter.com/LlVPic0hD3— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 13, 2018
Timeline
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: ANC is the parliament of the people of South Africa3 hours ago
-
Barberton Prison inmate hospitalised due to hunger strike, says fellow inmate4 hours ago
-
[WATCH] Zuma booed at ANC106 celebrations4 hours ago
-
[WATCH] ANC names 2018 the year of renewal, unity and jobs4 hours ago
-
Malema: We make no apology for what EFF members did at H&M stores6 hours ago
-
WC firefighters battle multiple fires in Overberg, Southern Cape6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.