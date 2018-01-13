3 taxi drivers arrested during EC police raid

The raid formed part of the South African Police Services’ “back to basics safer festive season” operation outside East London.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been arrested during a raid at an Eastern Cape taxi rank.

The raid formed part of the South African Police Services’ “back to basics safer festive season” operation outside East London.

Two men were arrested for dagga possession.

While a 44-year-old man has also been arrested for the illegal possession ammunition.

Authorities also recovered a stolen vehicle.

The police's Mluleki Mbi said: “We closed about eight spaza shops and three taverns, in fact, they were shebeens, they were selling from the containers. We closed those for non-compliance and also seized an amount of R7200 because it was the proceeds of illegal trade at Mdantsane taxi rank.”