Whistle-blower Kesson threatens legal action against de Lille

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town whistle-blower Craig Kesson is threatening legal action against Mayor Patricia de Lille if she fails to retract statements she made about him this week.

It’s the latest in a salvo of allegations and counter-allegations involving the pair which could lead to de Lille losing her job on Sunday.

Kesson says de Lille has defamed him in the media this week by calling him a liar and claiming not to know his whereabouts during a press conference to discuss the city’s water crisis.

Once close allies, the relationship between de Lille and the Kesson has soured since Kesson blew the lid on alleged corruption in the city and claimed that de Lille has turned a blind eye.

He’s now sent her a second lawyer’s letter demanding she retract statements made about him, and that she apologise.

Kesson, who’s also the city’s water resilience chief, denies refusing to attend Tuesday’s press conference on the water crisis.

He says he attended a two-hour meeting with de Lille the day before and that he was not invited to attend the media briefing.

Kesson’s attorney John MacRobert says he intends to sue de Lille for defamation.

“The mayor has seen fit to put on multiple media platforms and her Twitter account that my client is a liar and she has dissembled further about him in relation to the water crisis.”

Kesson also claims that de Lille interrupted a water task team meeting he convened on Friday, questioning his authority to hold the meeting. He says the exchange was recorded.

