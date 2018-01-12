Whistle-blower Kesson threatens legal action against de Lille
It’s the latest in a salvo of allegations and counter-allegations involving the pair which could lead to Patricia de Lille losing her job on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town whistle-blower Craig Kesson is threatening legal action against Mayor Patricia de Lille if she fails to retract statements she made about him this week.
It’s the latest in a salvo of allegations and counter-allegations involving the pair which could lead to de Lille losing her job on Sunday.
Kesson says de Lille has defamed him in the media this week by calling him a liar and claiming not to know his whereabouts during a press conference to discuss the city’s water crisis.
Once close allies, the relationship between de Lille and the Kesson has soured since Kesson blew the lid on alleged corruption in the city and claimed that de Lille has turned a blind eye.
He’s now sent her a second lawyer’s letter demanding she retract statements made about him, and that she apologise.
LISTEN: CT Mayor Patricia de Lille chats water crisis, corruption
Kesson, who’s also the city’s water resilience chief, denies refusing to attend Tuesday’s press conference on the water crisis.
He says he attended a two-hour meeting with de Lille the day before and that he was not invited to attend the media briefing.
Kesson’s attorney John MacRobert says he intends to sue de Lille for defamation.
“The mayor has seen fit to put on multiple media platforms and her Twitter account that my client is a liar and she has dissembled further about him in relation to the water crisis.”
Kesson also claims that de Lille interrupted a water task team meeting he convened on Friday, questioning his authority to hold the meeting. He says the exchange was recorded.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.