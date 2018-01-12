Blind 2017 matric learner honoured at awards ceremony

Pieter Jans Durr was one of two learners who received an award from the Western Cape Education Department for excellence despite barriers to learning.

CAPE TOWN - A visually-impaired learner from Swartland High School has been honoured at the annual national senior certificate awards ceremony held on Thursday in Cape Town.

Pieter Jans Durr was one of two learners who received an award for the excellence despite barriers to learning category from the Western Cape Education Department.

Learners across the province were acknowledged for their outstanding academic achievements at the residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.

Durr says most of his textbooks were not in Braille but he managed to get through the academic year.

“I’m surprised… honoured as well. Some of my books were not in Braille, so I had to study harder than most of the other pupils. I think I managed to overcome most of the challenges. I had friends that supported me, as well as my family.”

And now that his school career is over, Durr has hopes of becoming a singer.

“I’m starting a singing career this year. My goal is to become a South African celebrity, a singer.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)