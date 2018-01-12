Blind 2017 matric learner honoured at awards ceremony
Pieter Jans Durr was one of two learners who received an award from the Western Cape Education Department for excellence despite barriers to learning.
CAPE TOWN - A visually-impaired learner from Swartland High School has been honoured at the annual national senior certificate awards ceremony held on Thursday in Cape Town.
Pieter Jans Durr was one of two learners who received an award for the excellence despite barriers to learning category from the Western Cape Education Department.
Learners across the province were acknowledged for their outstanding academic achievements at the residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.
Durr says most of his textbooks were not in Braille but he managed to get through the academic year.
“I’m surprised… honoured as well. Some of my books were not in Braille, so I had to study harder than most of the other pupils. I think I managed to overcome most of the challenges. I had friends that supported me, as well as my family.”
And now that his school career is over, Durr has hopes of becoming a singer.
“I’m starting a singing career this year. My goal is to become a South African celebrity, a singer.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.