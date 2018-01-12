WC police arrest man for possession of abalone, stolen car
On Thursday, officers had been tipped off about a car illegally transporting abalone.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in Somerset West after finding him with abalone worth R500,000 and a stolen car.
They conducted patrols on the N2, spotted the suspect’s car and a chase ensued.
#sapsWC Swift response of #FlyingSquad members on a #TipOff, landed a suspect behind bars for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and the illegal possession of 2098 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R500 000 in Lwandle. NP https://t.co/Mf3wI5OyL5 pic.twitter.com/7nlWWF7lNR— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 12, 2018
The suspect was forced to stop in Lwandle and officers searched his car.
The police’s Andre Traut says over 2,000 units of abalone were found.
“During an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Khayelitsha in November 2017. The 34-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Strand, once he has been charged.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
