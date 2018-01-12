Popular Topics
WC police arrest man for possession of abalone, stolen car

On Thursday, officers had been tipped off about a car illegally transporting abalone.

A 34-year-old was arrested in Somerset West for illegal possession of abalone. Picture: SAPS.
A 34-year-old was arrested in Somerset West for illegal possession of abalone. Picture: SAPS.
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in Somerset West after finding him with abalone worth R500,000 and a stolen car.

On Thursday, officers had been tipped off about a car illegally transporting abalone.

They conducted patrols on the N2, spotted the suspect’s car and a chase ensued.

The suspect was forced to stop in Lwandle and officers searched his car.

The police’s Andre Traut says over 2,000 units of abalone were found.

“During an investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Khayelitsha in November 2017. The 34-year-old suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Strand, once he has been charged.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

