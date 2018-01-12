Popular Topics
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete halt

Untu says it’s demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.

Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
Prasa's head office next to Park Station at Umjantshi House on Wolmarans Street, Braamfontein. Picture: Google Earth
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of two major train crashes, the United National Transport Union (Untu) now says its members at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are considering a strike over wages.

The union says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued it with a certificate to go on a protected strike after Prasa's management failed to pitch for mediation.

Untu says that it is demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.

Spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “This will be finalised on 24th of January, after which we’ll announce the decision from our members.

“The strike of Prasa will bring all branches across the country to a complete halt as we’re a majority union in Prasa.”

Prasa has been under pressure this month after a deadly train crash in the Free State that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

Earlier this week, 220 commuters were hurt in a separate collision involving a locomotive in Germiston.

