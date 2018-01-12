Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete halt

Untu says it’s demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of two major train crashes, the United National Transport Union (Untu) now says its members at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are considering a strike over wages.

The union says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued it with a certificate to go on a protected strike after Prasa's management failed to pitch for mediation.

Untu says that it is demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.

Spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “This will be finalised on 24th of January, after which we’ll announce the decision from our members.

“The strike of Prasa will bring all branches across the country to a complete halt as we’re a majority union in Prasa.”

Prasa has been under pressure this month after a deadly train crash in the Free State that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.

Earlier this week, 220 commuters were hurt in a separate collision involving a locomotive in Germiston.