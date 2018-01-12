Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete halt
Untu says it’s demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.
JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of two major train crashes, the United National Transport Union (Untu) now says its members at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are considering a strike over wages.
The union says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued it with a certificate to go on a protected strike after Prasa's management failed to pitch for mediation.
Untu says that it is demanding better salaries and medical aid cover, along with other benefits.
Spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: “This will be finalised on 24th of January, after which we’ll announce the decision from our members.
“The strike of Prasa will bring all branches across the country to a complete halt as we’re a majority union in Prasa.”
Prasa has been under pressure this month after a deadly train crash in the Free State that claimed the lives of 19 passengers.
Earlier this week, 220 commuters were hurt in a separate collision involving a locomotive in Germiston.
More in Business
-
Sinopec moves closer to winning Chevron's SA assets
-
Parly hearing into Steinhoff scandal won't duplicate probes into firm - Carrim
-
Sassa: CPS claim won't affect phasing out of grant payment contract
-
May tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit amid job warnings
-
Zuckerberg changes Facebook's focus to be more 'meaningful'
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.