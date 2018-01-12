Unisa studying demands by EFF student reps after picket

The registration process at the campus has been postponed to Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Managers at the University of South Africa (Unisa) are studying a list of demands by Economic Freedom Fighters student representatives who staged a picket at the Sunnyside campus in Pretoria, blocking staff from entering.

The EFF has handed over a list of demands, which include that walk-ins be allowed and a no-fee registration.

But Unisa’s Martin Ramotshela says it they're not considering any late applications anymore.

“In January we are configured to assist those who had applied and were admitted. We are not taking late applications or any applications for this period. Our application process will only open in April.”

