Transport union consulting members over Prasa national strike
The United National Transport Union says the company hasn't adhered to the terms of a wage agreement reached last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) is consulting its members who work for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on whether or not to embark on a strike.
The union's been given the green light for an indefinite work stoppage.
It says that the company hasn't adhered to the terms of a wage agreement reached last year.
Spokesperson Sonja Carstens says: "This will be finalised on 24th of January after which we’ll announce the decision from our members. The strike of Prasa will bring all branches across the country to a complete halt."
