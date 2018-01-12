Top City of CT officials facing battle to keep jobs

City manager Achmat Ebrahim and Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead will have to provide council with reasons on Friday as to why they should not be suspended pending a disciplinary inquiry into their conduct.

CAPE TOWN - Two of the City of Cape Town's top executives are facing one of the toughest battle of their careers - holding on to their jobs amid claims of maladministration that could also see Patricia de Lille lose the mayoralty.

Whitehead is facing several claims of tender irregularities within the city's transport authority, while Ebrahim is being charged for failing to report the matters to council.

More than a decade of Achmat Ebrahim's almost forty-year career, has been spent as Cape Town's city manager.

But for the second time in as many months, he will have to provide reasons to council why he should not be suspended.

Last month, council decided not to suspend him and Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead while law firm Bowman Gilfillan investigated claims of maladministration against them.

Now they will again have to provide reasons why they should not have to vacate their offices pending a disciplinary inquiry ordered by council a week ago.

Speaker Dirk Smit says that once received, council will have to consider their submissions at another closed door meeting within the next seven days.