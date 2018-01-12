Popular Topics
Taxi drivers tell of drug addicts, gangs terrorising Rustenburg community

Several taxi drivers have opened up to EWN about the problems they face.

People watch a shop burn after it was torched in the Rustenburg CBD on 10 January, 2018. Residents allegedly attacked alleged drug dens in the area. Picture: Supplied
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi operators at the Rustenburg taxi rank have told Eyewitness News that constant attacks on drivers by so-called "nyaope boys" prompted the community to take the law into their own hands.

They claim that several of their members and queue marshals have been attacked over the past year and some even killed by young boys addicted to the street drug.

Earlier this week, Rustenburg residents went on the rampage, torching six buildings they had identified as drug dens and brothels in the CBD.

Several taxi drivers have opened up to EWN about the problems they face.

They say young boys and sometimes girls often attack drivers or commuters, demanding money.

Drivers say if they’re not in possession of money or cellphones, they could be stabbed.

It’s understood a gang called the SVK operates in the community as well.

While they insist xenophobia is not a problem, they say it’s difficult to ignore that many drug lords and pimps are often foreign nationals.

WATCH: 'Rustenburg unrest not xenophobic'

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

