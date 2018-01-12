Students in EFF regalia picket outside Unisa in Pretoria

The registration process for the 2018 academic year is currently underway at various higher education institutions.

JOHANNESBURG - Students wearing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia are picketing outside the University of South Africa in Sunnyside, Pretoria apparently over calls for free education.

The registration process for the 2018 academic year is currently underway at various higher education institutions.

There are reports that the gates leading to the campus have been closed and the registration process has been suspended but the university's management has not yet been available for comment.

One man says that students are frustrated by the delay in the registration process now.

“I had already planned my day and I had already planned to come in and get everything sorted but now this pushes everything off. Everyone is quite frustrated.”

The EFF has been calling on matrics who performed well to report to universities after President Jacob Zuma's surprise announcement on free education for certain pupils.