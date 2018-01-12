Student association demands clarity from Zuma on free education

The South African Further Education and Training Association says some colleges are demanding upfront payments despite the president’s new education policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Further Education and Training Association has accused management at TVET colleges of poor planning and are demanding that government provide clarity on President Jacob Zuma's pronouncement on free education.

Six prospective students were injured at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane during a stampede on Thursday.

The registration process has been postponed to Monday and moved to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The student association says some colleges are demanding upfront payments despite Zuma’s new education policy.

Spokesperson Joel Mamabolo says the confusion has left many students frustrated.

“All of us fall under one branch in the DHET (Department of Higher Education and Training), and the DHET IS not proactive on the matter. Up to date Nsfas is not yet clear on how to address this matter or the implementation of the R350,000 threshold.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)