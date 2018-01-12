Student association demands clarity from Zuma on free education
The South African Further Education and Training Association says some colleges are demanding upfront payments despite the president’s new education policy.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Further Education and Training Association has accused management at TVET colleges of poor planning and are demanding that government provide clarity on President Jacob Zuma's pronouncement on free education.
Six prospective students were injured at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane during a stampede on Thursday.
The registration process has been postponed to Monday and moved to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The student association says some colleges are demanding upfront payments despite Zuma’s new education policy.
Spokesperson Joel Mamabolo says the confusion has left many students frustrated.
“All of us fall under one branch in the DHET (Department of Higher Education and Training), and the DHET IS not proactive on the matter. Up to date Nsfas is not yet clear on how to address this matter or the implementation of the R350,000 threshold.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.