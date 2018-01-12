Senior City of JHB official dismissed for tender irregularities
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has dismissed a senior official after he was found guilty of dishonesty and wrongfully influencing the allocation of tenders in the metro.
The official was responsible for a trade and investment project.
The city says the official conducted private business without prior consent and thus breached the code of ethics to influence procurement decisions for his own benefit.
The city’s Andrew Stewart explains: “The dishonesty relates specifically to the fact that he did not divulge ownership of three companies outside of his job. In the past, those three companies had been awarded business by the City of Johannesburg.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
