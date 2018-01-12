Sassa delivers first progress report to ConCourt on social grant payments
But the agency is silent on contingency measures should it not be able to execute its plan with the Post Office in time.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reported progress to the Constitutional Court in taking over the payment of social grants from 1 April.
This despite Sassa’s lawyers writing to the court last month asking for yet another extension of its contract with current service provider Cash Paymaster Services.
In its first progress report to the court since announcing its grand plan for the takeover of social grants a month ago, Sassa says it’s initiated a number of processes.
This includes providing the Post Office with information to open bank accounts for beneficiaries.
As from next month, some two million beneficiaries will be paid directly into their private bank accounts.
Treasury, meanwhile, is negotiating with banks for low-cost accounts for beneficiaries.
Sassa and the Post Office are also working together to authenticate biometric data with the Home Affairs system.
Specifications for new bank cards have also been concluded.
But no mention is made in the report of the need to extend the invalid contract with CPS for another six months.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
