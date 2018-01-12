SANParks beefs up safety at Table Mountain National Park
The park is urging hikers to be safe on the mountain as crime has become a huge challenge.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks has appointed a visitor safety team to help curb crime and enhance safety at the Table Mountain National Park.
The park is urging hikers to be safe on the mountain as crime has become a huge challenge.
There've been several incidents at Table Mountain National Park over the festive season, with 35 people needing to be rescued since December.
Last year a total of 185 people were rescued at the park.
The incidents include people falling, getting injured and needing to be airlifted.
Recently, two people died while rock climbing on Table Mountain.
SANParks' Merle Collins says 75% of the park is open access with multiple entry points across thousands of hectares.
She says they have an active team to ensure the safety of hikers.
“We’ve established visitor safety teams who will look after visitor safety. We also have 12 dogs that have been trained. We also have rangers who play a law enforcement role.”
Collins says although they have safety measures in place, visitors must follow the rules.
The national park receives more than five million visitors a year.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Somi commemorates African community in Trump's America
-
Kerry Washington praises ‘Scandal’ for leaving a legacy
-
[WATCH] Lemurs take over reporter's live shot
-
Feeling lucky? SA lotto jackpot estimated at R75m
-
Facebook to emphasise friends, not news, in series of changes
-
Emma Watson: I've experienced ‘full spectrum’ of harassment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.