SANParks beefs up safety at Table Mountain National Park

CAPE TOWN - SANParks has appointed a visitor safety team to help curb crime and enhance safety at the Table Mountain National Park.

The park is urging hikers to be safe on the mountain as crime has become a huge challenge.

There've been several incidents at Table Mountain National Park over the festive season, with 35 people needing to be rescued since December.

Last year a total of 185 people were rescued at the park.

The incidents include people falling, getting injured and needing to be airlifted.

Recently, two people died while rock climbing on Table Mountain.

SANParks' Merle Collins says 75% of the park is open access with multiple entry points across thousands of hectares.

She says they have an active team to ensure the safety of hikers.

“We’ve established visitor safety teams who will look after visitor safety. We also have 12 dogs that have been trained. We also have rangers who play a law enforcement role.”

Collins says although they have safety measures in place, visitors must follow the rules.

The national park receives more than five million visitors a year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)