Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou has reiterated that the violence which took place here can’t be labelled as xenophobic.

RUSTENBURG, NORTH WEST - Rustenburg Mayor Mpho Khunou says that his department, along with others, won’t tire in fighting to root out the scourge of drug trafficking and prostitution.

This week saw violent clashes in the city when angry residents went on the rampage, burning buildings they believe are being used as drug havens and brothels.

While things it seems are back to normal in Rustenburg, Khunou says there has been an agreement to call on police reinforcements to keep the calm.

“When the violence broke out they were a bit overwhelmed, public order policing couldn’t cope with it because at some point we had a mob of about over 5,000 people moving all over.”

The mayor has reiterated that the violence which took place here can’t be labelled as xenophobic.

“The message is that we’ve got to work together, whether you’re a South African or a foreign national, we can’t tolerate drug trafficking in our towns.”

He admits that it seems there is collusion between some police and drug lords not all police are guilty.

