Ramaphosa shows how East London should be run

Ramaphosa, surrounded by his security detail, shuffled along the promenade greeting and hugging other runners along the route.

EAST LONDON - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has a busy weekend ahead as he is due to give his maiden speech at the party's 106th birthday celebration in East London.

That, though, hasn't stopped him from enjoying the fresh air in the town on Friday morning when he was spotted going for a run.

#ANC106 He’s at it again! The ANC president is doing #TheCyrilShuffle in East London again. This time he’s rocking all black. pic.twitter.com/qfWRI1KH5R — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2018

Dressed in a black running t-shirt, black shorts and matching black running shoes, the new ANC president was all smiles as he chatted to some of the runners along the route.

Following his run, the deputy president of South Africa headed off to the local links course for the ANC's golf day.

Ramaphosa says that the main theme during Saturday's 8 January statement will be unity and he's hinted at another issue which he says will be elaborated on further on Saturday.