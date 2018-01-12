Ramaphosa promises decisive action against corrupt ANC members
Cyril Ramaphosa centered his speech around unity, calling on ANC leaders to stop fighting and speaking in different voices and be united, while calling on ANC members to respect the new leadership.
QUNU - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised party members that leaders and members who steal money and are implicated in corruption will be dealt with decisively.
Ramaphosa was speaking ahead of the party’s birthday celebration on Saturday.
This is how Cyril Ramaphosa introduced his talk on corruption.
"Nelson Mandela would have wanted us to rid the ANC of corruption, to make sure the ANC becomes attractive to the people of South Africa once again."
And he says that for the ANC to be attractive again it must take tough action.
"We must deal with that."
The ANC leader says that the time for fighting each other is over.
“We must end infighting amongst ANC members. We, as the leadership, must be united and we must speak with one voice.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa: The ANC is reconnecting with it's roots
