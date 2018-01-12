Ramaphosa: 2018 the year of renewal for ANC
QUNU - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the party will spend this year correcting its wrongs and reconnecting with the people.
Ramaphosa was speaking in Qunu in the Eastern Cape ahead of the party’s 106 year celebration on Saturday.
This year has been declared the year of Nelson Mandela and the party says it will use the year to adhere to the values of the former president.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa: "We will be doing all those things that Nelson Mandela would have wanted this organisation to do."
He says they want the ANC to change course.
"This is the year of unity in action, this is the year of renewal."
The ANC’s top six leaders visited grave sites of the party’s former leaders, saying that they want their spirits to rejuvenate the ANC so that it can go back to what it was in the past.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: The ANC is reconnecting with it's roots
