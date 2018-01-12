Ramaphosa: 2018 is about restoring ANC to its former glory

Cyril Ramaphosa says the main task that lies ahead is restoring the image and dignity of the 106-year-old liberation movement.

EAST LONDON - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says this year will be focused on returning the party to its former glory.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the East London golf course where he teed off with business people and some ANC members.

The newly elected president and his top officials have been criss-crossing KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape visiting traditional leaders and the grave sites of ANC stalwarts as a part of the build up to Saturday’s 8 January statement.

“This is what 2018 is going to be all about, to rekindle the image and position of the African National Congress and to return the ANC to its former glory.”

And on a lighter note, the ANC president was also asked about his socks.

“The ANCYL is going to open a factory of these socks that you saw.”

Ramaphosa says the main theme during tomorrow’s 8 January statement will be unity and he's hinted at another issue which he says will be elaborated on further on Saturday.