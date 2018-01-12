Polokwane TVET college blamed for stampede

Six people were left needing medical assistance at the Limpopo college after prospective students pushed their way through the security gates.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Higher Education and Training Department blaming the Economic Freedom Fighters for the stampede at a Polokwane TVET college on Thursday, students there say that the institution should bear the brunt of the blame.

Six people were left needing medical assistance at the Limpopo college after prospective students pushed their way through the security gates.

The department said that political leaders needed to be more responsible not to put students at risk by making statements to score political points.

The Higher Education and Training Department's Madikwe Mabotha says that the department had warned leaders against making what he calls irresponsible statements on how prospective students should react to the free higher education announcement.

“We’ve warned about some level of irresponsible pronouncements made for quick political benefits in that as much as this is political expediency, this also involves people’s lives.”

But former DRC deputy president at the Polokwane TVET college Thapelo Thulare says that the institution ignored the queuing students until the stampede broke.

“The students camped the whole night there with the hope that in the morning they will be assisted. Obviously it got them angry and some of then even broke the lock.”

Registration at the Polokwane TVET college has been postponed to Monday and the venue has been changed to the old Peter Mokaba Stadium to accommodate the high student volumes.