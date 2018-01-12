Police urge communities to work with them in fighting drug traffickers
Residents have accused officers of looking the other way when it comes to criminals.
JOHANNESBURG - While national police say they are doing everything possible to arrest the kingpins who run drug dens in the country, they can't claim that officers are winning the war against narcotics.
Authorities say the situation in Rustenburg is still tense on Friday morning after recent violence erupted in the CBD, where six buildings believed to be havens for drug dealers were torched.
The police's Vish Naidoo says they understand the frustration.
“We’re urging them to work with community policing forums, to work with other community structures so that they can be part of the process of overcoming this problem.
“Rather than creating even bigger problems because resorting to vigilantism makes the community no different from those very drugs lords who are accused of committing these crimes.”
