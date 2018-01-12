Pastor Mboro to pay for Latoya Gwam's burial after mom attempts suicide

'The Star' newspaper is reporting that Nontombi Gwam attempted to take her own life this week due to financial stress over the costs of burying her daughter Latoya.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the three-year-old girl who died at prophet Mboro's church on Christmas Eve has been discharged from hospital after attempting suicide.

The Star newspaper is reporting that Nontombi Gwam attempted to take her own life this week due to financial stress over the costs of burying her daughter Latoya.

Gwam took her sick child to pastor Paseka Motsoeneng's church in Katlehong, claiming she had been turned away from a clinic.

The little girl died shortly after the service.

Prophet Mboro says he visited Gwam on Thursday and she’s now doing much better.

“Yesterday I had to pray with her and give her to say 'Nontombi, I’ll take the entire responsibility of funding everything to ease your pain.'”

He says he's made funds available to cover all expenses for the funeral and burial of her daughter.

Motsoeneng says the family will leave their Daveyton house with the hearse on Friday afternoon so that Latoya can be buried in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

“At 1pm today they’re going to leave to the Eastern Cape and I’m going to be there to pray.”