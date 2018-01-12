NW police probe man’s murder after protest at Bafokeng platinum mine

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

NW police probe man’s murder after protest at Bafokeng platinum mine

The police say it’s not clear if the bullet came from protesters or the security guards.

A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Picture: bafokengplatinum.co.za
A screengrab shows a view of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine. Picture: bafokengplatinum.co.za
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West police say they are investigating a case of murder after a 37-year-old man was shot dead during a protest at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.

It’s understood the incident occurred when community members were marching to submit a memorandum earlier this week after the dismissal of 14 employees who were involved in a community service delivery strike.

The police say it’s not clear if the bullet came from protesters or the security guards.

The police’s Adele Myburgh says: “Before this memorandum could be handed over there was a shooting between the security guards and community members. They were shooting at one another. When police arrived on scene they found a person was shot, a 37-year-old male, who was declared dead on the scene.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA