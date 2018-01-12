-
NW police probe man’s murder after protest at Bafokeng platinum mine
The police say it’s not clear if the bullet came from protesters or the security guards.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police say they are investigating a case of murder after a 37-year-old man was shot dead during a protest at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.
It’s understood the incident occurred when community members were marching to submit a memorandum earlier this week after the dismissal of 14 employees who were involved in a community service delivery strike.
The police say it’s not clear if the bullet came from protesters or the security guards.
The police’s Adele Myburgh says: “Before this memorandum could be handed over there was a shooting between the security guards and community members. They were shooting at one another. When police arrived on scene they found a person was shot, a 37-year-old male, who was declared dead on the scene.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
