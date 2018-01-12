No arrests in murder of Khayelitsha security guard
The 50-year old man was shot dead at the Chris Hani station while on duty on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made yet following the murder of a security guard at Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.
The 50-year old man was shot dead at the station while on duty on Tuesday night.
The security guard and his colleague were attacked on Tuesday night while they were escorting the train drivers back to Cape Town.
Both men had their service pistols stolen.
The attack prompted Metrorail to suspend service on the Central line.
Police say they’re investigating a case of murder and armed robbery.
No one has been arrested yet.
The United National Transport Union has called for properly trained armed guards to patrol the Central line, which Metrorail has described as the most dangerous in the Cape’s rail network.
Commuters on this line have been advised to find alternative transport as the service is suspended for the third day.
Earlier this week, Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said he’s working with the SA Police Service on extra safety measures, but as yet nothing more has been said about this.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
