Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be interim president if Jacob Zuma goes?

According to the 'Mail & Guardian,' this is among the demands proposed by ANC insiders during negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s being reported that African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma could be the next interim president of the country if Jacob Zuma's supporters successfully negotiate his exit plan.

According to the Mail & Guardian, this is among the demands proposed by ANC insiders during negotiations.

Last week, the City Press reported that Cyril Ramaphosa's backers were planning for him to take over from Zuma much earlier, in order for the ANC president to deliver the State of the Nation Address next month.

Zuma's supporters are reportedly negotiating the conditions for him to step down, which include that some of the ministers he appointed be retained.

Minister David Mahlobo was moved to the Energy portfolio in October followed by his announcement that he would make sure the nuclear energy plan goes ahead.

Another strategic Zuma appointment is that of State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

He faces corruption charges after allegations that he tried to bribe the evidence leader in Parliament's state capture inquiry.

The ANC's Zizi Kodwa confirmed to the Mail & Guardian that Zuma and Ramaphosa are in talks about how to ensure Luthuli House remains a centre of power without undermining the president of the country, but the content of those discussions have not been divulged.