Nehawu warns strike at Nsfas will cripple financial aid scheme
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is warning the looming strike at National Students Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is likely to cripple the student financial aid scheme.
While no date has been announced for the strike, the union says it plans to withdraw its labour force after negotiations with the employer failed last year.
Nehawu says 80% of Nsfas employees belong to the union.
Spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: “We’re a majority union at Nsfas, representing more than 85% of the workforce, so if we down tools, the whole system will shutdown.”
He says their demands have not changed.
“Demands are in relation to the renewal of salaries and level to 12 but also the issue of medical aid for employees of NYDA and the issue of absorption on a full-time basis for contract workers.”
Nsfas says it is aware of the planned strike and is still in talks with the union.
