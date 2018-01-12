Mkhwebane criticised for suggesting scope of state capture inquiry be broadened

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she wants to ensure that the inquiry is not limited to the issues identified in the initial report by her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have all questioned Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suggestion that the scope of state of capture commission inquiry be broadened, with the SACP saying that Mkhwebane risks bringing the image of her office into disrepute.

After months of calls for the president to comply with the remedial action set out in the report, on Tuesday night he made the surprise announcement that he has appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the commission.



Mkhwebane says that she wants to ensure that the inquiry is not limited to the issues identified in the initial report by her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

The foundation’s Nishaan Bolton says that while there is a huge case to investigate corruption pre-1994, he says the commission of inquiry headed by Zondo should stick to the investigations done by Madonsela.

“In support of the views of Thuli Madonsela and others, as well as that of the SACP, that state capture in its current form requires our immediate attention.

“The scope we think must be confined to what was found in that report and the requirements of the report.”

Agreeing with those sentiments is the SACP and the EFF, adding that they think Mkhwebane is bringing the office into disrepute.

The EFF says Mkhwebane seeks to overburden the scope of the inquiry so that it doesn’t end up holding Zuma to account for his relations with the Gupta family.

It goes further to say Mkhwebane should learn to keep quiet at times like this because silence is golden.