Mitchells Plain school earns top award for matric results

The Western Cape Education Department praised Aloe High School, as it received 'most improved school' at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain high school has been recognised for best improving its matric pass rate in spite of constant threats of gang violence.

The Western Cape Education Department praised Aloe High School, as it received "most improved school" at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

The award is made to a high school that has shown the greatest improvement in pass rates over the past three years.

Aloe High School ranked number one in the 'most improved' category, for increasing its pass rate by more than 40% for 2015 to 2017.

Principal of Aloe High School Envil Wertheim says matrics have had to endure gang violence throughout their academic year.

The school improved its results from 51.1% to 87%.

Wertheim says that he is proud of the learners and dedicated teachers at the school.

WATCH: Defying the odds and passing with flying colours

