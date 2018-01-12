Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
Jonathan Constable, Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Okwebe have been accused of hijacking buildings in parts of the city, including Yeoville and Rosettenville.
JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says Friday’s Johannesburg Magistrates Court decision to refuse three accused property hijackers bail is a victory for the city’s efforts towards providing affordable accommodation for residents.
Mashaba said he was disappointed on Thursday following two postponements to the bail application.
He says the city welcomes the decision.
“This is the beginning for us as the City of Johannesburg to reclaim the city and work with the private sector to provide affordable accommodation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
