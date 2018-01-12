‘Malicious ignition’ behind 1 of 3 Overberg fires
In Botrivier, six people have had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that broke on Thursday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg district have their hands full battling three separate fires in the area.
In Botrivier, six people have had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that broke on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, in Kaaimansgat near Villiersdorp, firefighters have been trying to contain a fire that broke out late yesterday afternoon. A helicopter is waterbombing the blaze that's raging high up in the mountains.
Another relatively smaller fire is burning in Caledon.
Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys says they believe the fires were started deliberately.
“One of the fires was started by malicious ignitions. Unfortunately, we have to attribute it to that as we have no other reasons to suspect anything else.”
#OverbergFires IC Sitrep 21:20 on #goFPA FB page. Pics from the #Swellendam and #BotriverFire pic.twitter.com/kwqg3zQtNL— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) January 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.