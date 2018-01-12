‘Malicious ignition’ behind 1 of 3 Overberg fires

In Botrivier, six people have had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that broke on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg district have their hands full battling three separate fires in the area.

In Botrivier, six people have had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that broke on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, in Kaaimansgat near Villiersdorp, firefighters have been trying to contain a fire that broke out late yesterday afternoon. A helicopter is waterbombing the blaze that's raging high up in the mountains.

Another relatively smaller fire is burning in Caledon.

Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys says they believe the fires were started deliberately.

“One of the fires was started by malicious ignitions. Unfortunately, we have to attribute it to that as we have no other reasons to suspect anything else.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)