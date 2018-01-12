Magistrate's murder highlights danger they face, say judicial groups

-
Students in EFF regalia picket outside Unisa in PretoriaLocal
-
ANC praises Keorapetse Kgositsile as creative geniusLocal
-
Pastor Mboro to pay for Latoya Gwam's burial after mom attempts suicideLocal
-
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete haltBusiness
-
Afrikaans school accuses Gauteng Education Dept of unlawful placements of pupilsLocal
-
Mkhwebane criticised for suggesting scope of state capture inquiry be broadenedPolitics
-
Students in EFF regalia picket outside Unisa in PretoriaLocal
-
ANC praises Keorapetse Kgositsile as creative geniusLocal
-
Pastor Mboro to pay for Latoya Gwam's burial after mom attempts suicideLocal
-
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete haltBusiness
-
Afrikaans school accuses Gauteng Education Dept of unlawful placements of pupilsLocal
-
Mkhwebane criticised for suggesting scope of state capture inquiry be broadenedPolitics
-
MCG gets official ICC warning for 'poor' pitchSport
-
Peterhansel leads Dakar into BoliviaSport
-
Revitalised McLaren now need to deliverSport
-
Lewis Hamilton’s social silence has the F1 fans talkingSport
-
Frenchman Coquelin leaves Arsenal for ValenciaSport
-
Proteas opener Markram excited over home ground advantageSport
Popular Topics
-
Comic Loyiso Madinga cracks nod for 'The Daily Show' slotLifestyle
-
Directors Guild embraces women, minorities in awards nominationsLifestyle
-
Sarah Tither-Kaplan ‘angered’ by sight of Franco wearing Time’s Up pinLifestyle
-
Camila Cabello gets her own Havana style emojiLifestyle
-
Wheelchair-bound athlete honoured for climbing up mountainLifestyle
-
John Cena to play villain in 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'Lifestyle
-
Gal Gadot to be honoured at Critics’ Choice AwardsLifestyle
-
Keorapetse Kgositsile lauded for contribution to liberation struggleLocal
-
[LISTEN] Cast for Brenda Fassie movie will be ‘strictly’ South AfricanLifestyle
-
Mkhwebane criticised for suggesting scope of state capture inquiry be broadenedPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: 2018 the year of renewal for ANCPolitics
-
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to be interim president if Jacob Zuma goes?Politics
-
Ramaphosa promises decisive action against corrupt ANC membersPolitics
-
[WATCH] Mandela family welcomes ANC request to visit Madiba's gravePolitics
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: The ANC is reconnecting with it's rootsPolitics
-
'Jacob Zuma has 3 months left, at most, as President of South Africa'Business
-
[OPINION] Is ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is noOpinion
-
[OPINION] Afrikaner identity in post-apartheid SA remains stuck in whitenessOpinion
-
[OPINION] Settling the land compensation issue is vital for Zim’s economyOpinion
-
[OPINION] To lead SA, Ramaphosa must balance populism and pragmatismOpinion
-
[OPINION] In a spin: Maharaj vs Kohli could be intriguing battleOpinion
Popular Topics
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete haltBusiness
-
Parly hearing into Steinhoff scandal won't duplicate probes into firm - CarrimBusiness
-
Sassa: CPS claim won't affect phasing out of grant payment contractBusiness
-
May tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit amid job warningsWorld
-
Zuckerberg changes Facebook's focus to be more 'meaningful'Business
-
BM Food Manufacturers down tools for higher wagesBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
Magistrate's murder highlights danger they face, say judicial groups
Magistrate Victor Mabunda was shot four times in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon but none of his possessions have been reported as stolen.
JOHANNESBURG - Judicial associations say the murder of Magistrate Victor Mabunda should highlight the dangers these professionals face and the need for the state to provide them with security.
Mabunda was shot four times in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon but none of his possessions have been reported as stolen.
While police investigations are underway, there is speculation that the magistrate’s murder is linked to one of the cases he was presiding over.
Judicial associations Joasa and Aramsa representative Takalani Ratshibvumo says that the government needs to realise the plight of magistrates and provide them with the necessary security measures.
“The security of judicial officers should be beefed up. The least that can be done in respect of every magistrate is to remunerate enough.”
He says Mabunda wouldn’t have been killed if the state had made adequate security provisions.
“Why did Mr Mabunda not have that kind of security? You can ask so many other magistrates, they will tell you, they also can’t afford such security.”
The associations have conveyed their condolences to the Mabunda family.
Police say no arrests have been made and investigations continue.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Tony Leon: DA spat over De Lille a recipe for disaster29 minutes ago
-
Students in EFF regalia picket outside Unisa in Pretoria47 minutes ago
-
ANC praises Keorapetse Kgositsile as creative geniusone hour ago
-
Pastor Mboro to pay for Latoya Gwam's burial after mom attempts suicideone hour ago
-
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete haltone hour ago
-
Afrikaans school accuses Gauteng Education Dept of unlawful placements of pupilsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.