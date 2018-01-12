Magistrate's murder highlights danger they face, say judicial groups

Magistrate Victor Mabunda was shot four times in his driveway in Bronkhorstspruit on Wednesday afternoon but none of his possessions have been reported as stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - Judicial associations say the murder of Magistrate Victor Mabunda should highlight the dangers these professionals face and the need for the state to provide them with security.

While police investigations are underway, there is speculation that the magistrate’s murder is linked to one of the cases he was presiding over.

Judicial associations Joasa and Aramsa representative Takalani Ratshibvumo says that the government needs to realise the plight of magistrates and provide them with the necessary security measures.

“The security of judicial officers should be beefed up. The least that can be done in respect of every magistrate is to remunerate enough.”

He says Mabunda wouldn’t have been killed if the state had made adequate security provisions.

“Why did Mr Mabunda not have that kind of security? You can ask so many other magistrates, they will tell you, they also can’t afford such security.”

The associations have conveyed their condolences to the Mabunda family.

Police say no arrests have been made and investigations continue.