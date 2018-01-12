Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday following his meeting with President Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday.
EAST LONDON - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has wished the African National Congress (ANC) well as it celebrates 106 years, saying he is happy the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa has preached the message of unity in the party.
#ANC106 Kenyatta has met with Ramaphosa. He congratulated him on his victory and wishes ANC well as it celebrates 106 years old. pic.twitter.com/VmHjD3jQk0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2018
Kenyatta met with Ramaphosa on Friday following his meeting with President Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday. They discussed bilateral relations between Kenya and South Africa.”
Kenyatta started by congratulating Ramaphosa for his victory as the new ANC president.
“I’m wishing him and his new team every success as they endeavour to move the ANC to the next stage.”
He also praised him for working hard to ensure the party is united.
“I did mention and congratulated him for the uniting message that he has sent out to bring people together.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
