Joburg Mayor Mashaba unhappy with court delays in property hijacking case
Johannesburg Mayor Heman Mashaba says the sooner this case wraps up, the faster residents can be housed.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the continuous postponements of the case against three men accused of hijacking buildings are robbing the city of the opportunity to provide residents with proper housing.
The Johannesburg magistrates court initially postponed the suspects' bail application from Wednesday to Thursday but then delayed it again to Friday morning.
The trio are accused of hijacking buildings in parts of the city, including Yeoville and Rosettenville.
Mashaba says the sooner this case wraps up, the faster residents can be housed.
“I have the private sector that’s ready tomorrow to start construction but for as long as we allow criminal syndicates to hijack other people’s properties, like how the syndicate is doing, then my country is in trouble.”
