Joburg Mayor Mashaba unhappy with court delays in property hijacking case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Joburg Mayor Mashaba unhappy with court delays in property hijacking case

Johannesburg Mayor Heman Mashaba says the sooner this case wraps up, the faster residents can be housed.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the continuous postponements of the case against three men accused of hijacking buildings are robbing the city of the opportunity to provide residents with proper housing.

The Johannesburg magistrates court initially postponed the suspects' bail application from Wednesday to Thursday but then delayed it again to Friday morning.

The trio are accused of hijacking buildings in parts of the city, including Yeoville and Rosettenville.

Mashaba says the sooner this case wraps up, the faster residents can be housed.

“I have the private sector that’s ready tomorrow to start construction but for as long as we allow criminal syndicates to hijack other people’s properties, like how the syndicate is doing, then my country is in trouble.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA