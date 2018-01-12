IRBA broadens scope of probe into KPMG

The auditors' watchdog body says several lines of its investigation are nearing completion and will be tabled at the next investigating committee meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) says it has broadened the scope of its investigation into KPMG beyond the initial probes of the audits of Linkway Trading and the South African Revenue Services (Sars) so-called rogue unit report.

The firm has come under fire since the Gupta leaks revealed its questionable role in helping the controversial family use state funds to pay for a lavish wedding at Sun City.

In 2017, KPMG replaced its top management and withdrew its report which endorsed claims of an unlawful covert unit operating within the revenue service.

However, it says in two matters, information requested from KPMG remains outstanding and it continues to engage with the firm to obtain the necessary information.

The board says it has received most of the required information from Sars after engaging with commissioner Tom Moyane.

The board stressed that its investigation is in no way linked to the one being conducted by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)