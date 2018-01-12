IRBA broadens scope of probe into KPMG
The auditors' watchdog body says several lines of its investigation are nearing completion and will be tabled at the next investigating committee meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) says it has broadened the scope of its investigation into KPMG beyond the initial probes of the audits of Linkway Trading and the South African Revenue Services (Sars) so-called rogue unit report.
The firm has come under fire since the Gupta leaks revealed its questionable role in helping the controversial family use state funds to pay for a lavish wedding at Sun City.
In 2017, KPMG replaced its top management and withdrew its report which endorsed claims of an unlawful covert unit operating within the revenue service.
The auditors' watchdog body says several lines of its investigation are nearing completion and will be tabled at the next investigating committee meeting.
However, it says in two matters, information requested from KPMG remains outstanding and it continues to engage with the firm to obtain the necessary information.
The board says it has received most of the required information from Sars after engaging with commissioner Tom Moyane.
The board stressed that its investigation is in no way linked to the one being conducted by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.