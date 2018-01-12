Popular Topics
'Hoerskool Overvaal must adapt to changing demographics'

The Afrikaans high school has approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to interdict the Gauteng Education Department from placing 55 English-speaking learners there.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says schools like Hoerskool Overvaal need to adapt to changing demographics in their communities and not exclude pupils on the basis of language.

The Afrikaans high school has approached the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to interdict the department from placing 55 English-speaking learners there.

The school claims it doesn’t have space, but the department says this is a ruse, and the school wants to exclude pupils based on language.

Advocate for the Gauteng Education Department Kumbirai Toma told the court there are two English primary schools in Hoerskool Overvaal’s feeder area.

“Overvaal is the only secondary school servicing five suburbs which are multi-racial. The demographics of the society has changed.”

He rejected the school’s claim that it doesn’t have space to accommodate the pupils.

“The issue is language, which is not a requirement on the admission process of learners.”

Judgment is expected on Monday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

