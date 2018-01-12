Hawks arrest 6 people in Welkom linked to human trafficking

Ten victims, the youngest being 19-years-old, have been rescued after being trafficked from Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks, working with Interpol, have arrested six people in Welkom in the Free State linked to human trafficking.

It’s understood they were being held on a farm in Odendaalsrus. A security guard and a manager at the farm are among those in custody.

The Hawks' Sfiso Nyakane says the victims are now all in a place of safety.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the Welkom magistrates court today, facing charges of human trafficking. Investigation continue and further arrests can’t be ruled out.”

Arrests were also made at a lodge in Welkom which has apparently been operating as a brothel.

Two female recruiters, a receptionist and a security guard, were handcuffed there.