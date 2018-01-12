Grand Parade policing paying off, says City of CT
The city says that it has had several successes since increasing police visibility in the area, including drug and weapon related arrests.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has beefed up security on the Grand Parade.
The city, alongside the SAPS, set up mobile crime fighting offices at the busy public square.
But not all Capetonians are welcoming the move.
The city says that it has had several successes since increasing police visibility in the area, including drug and weapon related arrests.
But vendors, commuters and pedestrians have mixed feelings about the mobile units.
"Since the container's been there, there's been a lot of change," one vendor said.
"There's too many drug dealers here, chasing our customers away," said another.
"People were drinking like they wanted to... I feel safer now," a commuter said.
The city's JP Smith says the mobile units aren't leaving the parade anytime soon.
"It's one of the most successful interventions we've made. We've made massive numbers of drug arrests. On eof the things that was really problematic on the parade was he drug trade."
The initiative is set to run for at least three years.
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Tony Leon: DA spat over De Lille a recipe for disaster
-
Students in EFF regalia picket outside Unisa in Pretoria
-
ANC praises Keorapetse Kgositsile as creative genius
-
Pastor Mboro to pay for Latoya Gwam's burial after mom attempts suicide
-
Untu: Strike will bring Prasa to a complete halt
-
Afrikaans school accuses Gauteng Education Dept of unlawful placements of pupils
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.