Grand Parade policing paying off, says City of CT

The city says that it has had several successes since increasing police visibility in the area, including drug and weapon related arrests.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has beefed up security on the Grand Parade.

The city, alongside the SAPS, set up mobile crime fighting offices at the busy public square.

But not all Capetonians are welcoming the move.

But vendors, commuters and pedestrians have mixed feelings about the mobile units.

"Since the container's been there, there's been a lot of change," one vendor said.

"There's too many drug dealers here, chasing our customers away," said another.

"People were drinking like they wanted to... I feel safer now," a commuter said.

The city's JP Smith says the mobile units aren't leaving the parade anytime soon.



"It's one of the most successful interventions we've made. We've made massive numbers of drug arrests. On eof the things that was really problematic on the parade was he drug trade."

The initiative is set to run for at least three years.