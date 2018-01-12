Gauteng Education Dept: Language, capacity can't stop school admissions
Hoërskool Overvaal is applying to interdict the department from admitting 55 English-speaking pupils to the Afrikaans school.
PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has argued that language and capacity may not be used to stop the admission of a pupil at a school.
This was heard in the High Court in Pretoria where Hoërskool Overvaal is applying to interdict the department from admitting 55 English-speaking pupils to the Afrikaans school.
The school has told the court that it doesn't have enough space, insisting there are English schools in the area that have space readily available.
Advocate Kumbirai Toma referred to school admission criteria, which relates to a pupil or their parents’ proximity to a school.
“It doesn’t speak of a language policy or capacity. It lays down clear and straight admission requirements that this school is to admit if a learner qualifies for admission.”
He says concerns about capacity and teaching resources is the department's problem, not the school's.
“That learner ought to be admitted whether he is English of Afrikaans. The issue of how that learner will then be taught in that school revolves around the department.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
Every school in WC to have safety committee
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.