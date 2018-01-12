Gauteng Education Dept: Language, capacity can't stop school admissions

Hoërskool Overvaal is applying to interdict the department from admitting 55 English-speaking pupils to the Afrikaans school.

PRETORIA - The Gauteng Education Department has argued that language and capacity may not be used to stop the admission of a pupil at a school.

This was heard in the High Court in Pretoria where Hoërskool Overvaal is applying to interdict the department from admitting 55 English-speaking pupils to the Afrikaans school.

The school has told the court that it doesn't have enough space, insisting there are English schools in the area that have space readily available.

Advocate Kumbirai Toma referred to school admission criteria, which relates to a pupil or their parents’ proximity to a school.

“It doesn’t speak of a language policy or capacity. It lays down clear and straight admission requirements that this school is to admit if a learner qualifies for admission.”

He says concerns about capacity and teaching resources is the department's problem, not the school's.

“That learner ought to be admitted whether he is English of Afrikaans. The issue of how that learner will then be taught in that school revolves around the department.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)