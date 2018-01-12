Food safety compliance a challenge for SMME's in fighting listeria
The The Consumer Goods Commission's Matlou Setati says that they have experienced a challenge with compliance among SMME's.
JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Goods Commission says that it is assisting retailers, particularly SMME's with education on compliance in food safety in the fight against listeria.
The commission has encouraged people to be vigilant in preparing food, and retailers to be thorough in their practices to ensure that their products meet the required standards.
"I know exactly what a hassle it is for an SMME that's starting out. Some of them don't even know where to find regulations in terms of hygiene compliance."
