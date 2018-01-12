Food safety compliance a challenge for SMME's in fighting listeria

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Food safety compliance a challenge for SMME's in fighting listeria

The The Consumer Goods Commission's Matlou Setati says that they have experienced a challenge with compliance among SMME's.

A microscopic view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A microscopic view of the listeria bacteria. Picture: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Consumer Goods Commission says that it is assisting retailers, particularly SMME's with education on compliance in food safety in the fight against listeria.

The commission has encouraged people to be vigilant in preparing food, and retailers to be thorough in their practices to ensure that their products meet the required standards.

The commission's Matlou Setati says that they have experienced a challenge with compliance among SMME's.

"I know exactly what a hassle it is for an SMME that's starting out. Some of them don't even know where to find regulations in terms of hygiene compliance."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA