Feeling lucky? SA lotto jackpot estimated at R75m
The draw, which is the largest amount since 2015, will take place on Saturday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - If you’re feeling lucky this weekend, the South African lotto jackpot is at the highest it's ever been in over two years, sitting at an estimated R75 million.
Ithuba's Asad Gafoor says: “All it takes is six numbers to make yourself a multimillionaire. It’s either you get five numbers tonight with the PowerBall number which makes it six, which can change your life, or tomorrow you get six numbers.”
The PowerBall jackpot draw will happen on Friday and is estimated at R69 million.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
