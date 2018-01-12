Every school in WC to have safety committee

The safety plan is meant to reduce the effects of violence in schools in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is making improvements to its school safety plan ahead of the start of the new academic year next week.

These are in areas like Manenberg, Hanover Park, Delft and Mitchells Plain.

The department's Paddy Attwell says: “In terms of policy every school must have a safety committee that’s responsible for a plan that deals with safety issues, including gang activity in the area.”

He adds that the department will work closely with parents, NGOs and religious organisations.

“The Western Cape government adopts a whole-of-society approach to school safety and broader social issues. This involves all sectors taking responsibility for youth safety in their areas.”

