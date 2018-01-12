Every school in WC to have safety committee
The safety plan is meant to reduce the effects of violence in schools in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is making improvements to its school safety plan ahead of the start of the new academic year next week.
The safety plan is meant to reduce the effects of violence in schools.
The aim of the plan is to reduce the effects of violence in schools.
These are in areas like Manenberg, Hanover Park, Delft and Mitchells Plain.
The department's Paddy Attwell says: “In terms of policy every school must have a safety committee that’s responsible for a plan that deals with safety issues, including gang activity in the area.”
He adds that the department will work closely with parents, NGOs and religious organisations.
“The Western Cape government adopts a whole-of-society approach to school safety and broader social issues. This involves all sectors taking responsibility for youth safety in their areas.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year
-
Mashaba: Victory for JHB as accused property hijackers denied bail
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
-
‘Unisa should clarify its stance on free higher education’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.