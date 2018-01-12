DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

DA concerned over 700 new nurses who won’t study this year

Last year the Gauteng Health Department announced that it could no longer afford to fund their studies.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says it’s concerned that 700 first-year nursing candidates will not be able to study for their four-year diploma at three nursing colleges in the province.

In 2017, the provincial Health Department announced that it could no longer afford to fund their studies.

It says this is despite the fact that they were informed that they qualified for the course.

The party says this is a cruel blow to poor students who passed the selection process.

The DA’s Jack Bloom said: “This is inhuman, it shows very poor budgeting and planning. I call on the provincial government to please reconsider. They must find the money from somewhere. It’s unacceptable not to have first years training for nursing, especially with the shortage of nurses.”

LISTEN: 700 nursing candidates left in the lurch for 2018 enrolment

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA