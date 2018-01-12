CT car dealership gutted in fire

It's unclear how the blaze broke early this morning at Alastair Craig Motors in Plumstead.

CAPE TOWN - Nine cars have been destroyed in a fire at a car dealership in Plumstead.

It's unclear how the blaze broke early this morning at Alastair Craig Motors. The dealerships office was also gutted.

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne: "We had approximately 22 firefighters on the scene and the fire was extinguished just before 6am this morning."