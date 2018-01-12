City of CT council to discuss top officials’ fate

Melissa Whitehead's been implicated in a city legal report of irregular expenditure, nepotism and attempting to influence tender outcomes, while Achmat Ebrahim is facing misconduct charges for allegedly failing to report the allegations to the council.

CAPE TOWN - Another special, closed-door meeting of the City of Cape Town council will be held on 19 January to decide whether or not city manager Achmat Ebrahim and transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead should be suspended from their jobs.

Speaker Dirk Smit has confirmed to EWN that while Whitehead has made submissions to council why she should remain in her job pending disciplinary steps, Ebrahim has not.

Whitehead has been implicated in a city legal report of irregular expenditure, nepotism and attempting to influence tender outcomes.

Ebrahim is facing misconduct charges for allegedly failing to report the allegations to the council.

Next Friday’s closed-door session of the council will be followed by an open meeting requested by Mayor Patricia de Lille to discuss the city’s water crisis.

CORRUPTION

Meanwhile, the city’s political head of transport, Brett Herron, says despite the controversy around the MyCiTi bus system, it does not mean the city’s transport authority is “rife with corruption”.

Herron’s denied knowledge of city forensic reports dating back almost four years, which highlight irregularities involving bus tenders.

Like Mayor Patricia de Lille, Herron says the allegations of misconduct involving his portfolio must be tested first before conclusions of corruption can be made.

Under the watch of Transport Commissioner Whitehead, the MyCiTi bus system has lost millions in fares.

But Mayco member for Transport Herron says there’s been a misinterpretation of the allegations, and they are not a reflection on the city’s transport authority as a whole.

“Even if these allegations are true none of them amount, as far as I can see, to corruption.”

Herron says he can't be held responsible for alleged tender irregularities.

“If there was some private deal that was done, which I really do doubt, I don't know how that can reflect on me if I’m not included in a conversation if some deal was done.”

Herron says he was never in a meeting where De Lille is alleged to have batted away concerns of corruption involving the city’s transport authority.

