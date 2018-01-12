Call for Prasa to fix CT’s suspended Central line
Metrorail’s busiest line has been suspended for three consecutive days after a security guard was shot dead at the Chris Hani station in Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works has called on Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to fix the Central line.
Metrorail’s busiest line has been suspended for three consecutive days after a security guard was shot dead earlier this week.
On Tuesday evening, Metrorail shut down its Central line after the fatal attack at a Khayelitsha station.
MEC for Transport and Public Works Donald Grant has called on Prasa to restore and fix the busy Central line.
“We’re hoping that Prasa will reopen the service after it was affected by the fatal shooting.”
Police have opened a murder case and will continue with the investigation.
No arrests have yet been made.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
