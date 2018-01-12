Botswana makes official complaint against Donald Trump

The US president questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador or countries in Africa, reportedly using the term 'shithole countries'.

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG - Botswana has officially complained about US President Donald Trump's foul-mouthed dismissal of African countries.

The Gaborone government is asking the regional grouping SADC and the African Union to condemn what it calls “Trump's irresponsible, racist and deplorable outburst”.

Washington’s ambassador to Gaborone’s been summoned to tell the Botswana government whether Trump numbers the Southern African nation among the countries dismissed with a scatological epithet.

The Botswana statement deplores the derogatory remark from the leader of a country with which it has cordial relations.

The White House has not denied Trump made the remark.

However, in a tweet, Trump said the language he used on immigration was strong, but maintains the widely reported foul-mouthed expression was not used.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump has also denied saying anything derogatory about Haitians.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

NO SHOCK

International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says the statement by Trump on immigrants and African countries should not come as a shock to those who have followed his past rants.

Stremlau says with Trump at the helm, America’s headed for trouble.

“The 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump, most of them said they were not racist. But they voted for a candidate who follows Barack Obama on racist biases. Basically, it’s got to be reconciled. I think America is heading towards some kind of a constitutional crisis over this.”

