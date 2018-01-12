Popular Topics
ANC ready for birthday celebrations

Former party president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend in his capacity as an ex officio NEC member.

African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media at the Absa Stadium in East London, on 12 January 2018. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN.
African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule briefs the media at the Absa Stadium in East London, on 12 January 2018. Picture: Christa van der Walt/EWN.
9 hours ago

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule says the party is ready for its birthday celebrations, with President Jacob Zuma expected to attend in his capacity as "an ex officio NEC member".

Magashule was speaking at the Absa Stadium in East London to give an update on their state of readiness ahead of the event.

The address is expected to kickstart the ANC’s campaign trail for next year's general elections.

Magashule says they’re prepared for tomorrow’s celebrations.

“We realise the stadium is probably small. But we’ve decided that to reach our people, if we consider that there are small towns and no accommodation, we’ll never reach our people.”

But Magashule’s deputy, Jesse Duarte, has shied away from giving any predictions on the expected turnout on Saturday.

“We’re not making any predictions about tomorrow. We’ll see who comes and we’ll be grateful for filling up the stadium.”

Earlier ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said organisational renewal and unity would be the main themes for the event.

He’s also hinted at “another issue”, which he says will be elaborated on at a later stage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

