ANC ready for birthday celebrations
Former party president Jacob Zuma is expected to attend in his capacity as an ex officio NEC member.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule says the party is ready for its birthday celebrations, with President Jacob Zuma expected to attend in his capacity as "an ex officio NEC member".
Magashule was speaking at the Absa Stadium in East London to give an update on their state of readiness ahead of the event.
The address is expected to kickstart the ANC’s campaign trail for next year's general elections.
Magashule says they’re prepared for tomorrow’s celebrations.
“We realise the stadium is probably small. But we’ve decided that to reach our people, if we consider that there are small towns and no accommodation, we’ll never reach our people.”
But Magashule’s deputy, Jesse Duarte, has shied away from giving any predictions on the expected turnout on Saturday.
“We’re not making any predictions about tomorrow. We’ll see who comes and we’ll be grateful for filling up the stadium.”
Earlier ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said organisational renewal and unity would be the main themes for the event.
#ANC106 🏃🏿♂️Doing #TheCyrilShuffle again. pic.twitter.com/X4cpWXbYOj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2018
He’s also hinted at “another issue”, which he says will be elaborated on at a later stage.
#ANC106 He’s at it again! The ANC president is doing #TheCyrilShuffle in East London again. This time he’s rocking all black. pic.twitter.com/qfWRI1KH5R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
ANC hosts Gala Dinner ahead of 106th birthday celebration
-
[WATCH] Uhuru Kenyatta wishes ANC well on 106th anniversary
-
Kenyatta wishes Ramaphosa, new ANC NEC well
-
Whistle-blower Kesson threatens legal action against de Lille
-
DA at odds over Cape Town drought levy
-
Magashule: ANC NEC hasn’t discussed replacing Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.