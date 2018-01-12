ANC praises Keorapetse Kgositsile as creative genius
The Gauteng government held an official memorial service for Kgositsile at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the late struggle stalwart and poet Keorapetse Kgositsile goes into the history books as a creative genius who represented excellence.
The veteran poet and activist died earlier this month at the age of 79.
The ANC's Parks Tau delivered the eulogy.
“To be a national poetry laureate meant that Bra Willie endeavoured to speak truth directly to those in power.
“Since he was brave and fearless to confront apartheid, he felt duty bound to question those in our democracy who use high office for nefarious means.”
